Boxing: Canelo Álvarez teaches Andy Ruiz how to knock out his rivals

Canelo Álvarez teaches Andy Ruiz how to throw the most powerful uppercut

Andy Ruiz prepares for his return to boxing against Chris Arreola. The ‘Destroyer’ seeks to return to the forefront within the discipline and you find yourself getting all kinds of advice from your gym buddy, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

With a video disseminated through social networks, Today’s best pound-for-pound best has been observed providing some punching classes for Ruiz Jr, so that he can secure a powerful knockout.

The former heavyweight champion looks attentive in the material and demonstrating the good coexistence that exists within the ‘Canelo Team’. The tapatío is the main face of the fighters that Eddy Reynoso has under his command, although also include Ryan García and Óscar Valdez, who are Andy’s companions.

The ‘Destroyer’ will return to the ring on May 1 in an attractive lawsuit against Arreola. Ruiz has expressed his intentions to fight twice this year, but first he must surpass the experienced fighter.