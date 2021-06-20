Boxing: Canelo Álvarez steals the show at the retirement of Julio César Chávez

Canelo and Chávez put on a show in Jalisco. .

The end of the most exciting race in the history of Mexican boxing has come. Julio César Chávez ended his boxing career with an exhibition match against Macho Camacho Jr., in which Canelo Álvarez stole the show.

The combat took a backseat, with a much superior Julio and leading Camacho to the ropes to prevent him from avoiding the blows and without letting go of his hands to hurt the Mexican.

Before starting the fourth and final round, the show arrived. Chávez took off his mask and Camacho did the same, however, the referee forced them to put on the protection to be able to continue fighting.

Just there, Chávez turned to the front row, where Saúl Álvarez was sitting and called him to the ring, to be part of his team and Canelo accepted the invitation, filling the audience with emotion in the stands.