Boxing: Canelo Álvarez reveals when he will retire and assures that he would now defeat Floyd Mayweather

Canelo Álvarez assures that now he would defeat Floyd Mayweather.

Saul Álvarez continues to prepare for his fight against Billy Joe Saunders in the month of May, and although he has a long way to go to achieve the unification of the titles, the Mexican boxer is already thinking about his retirement.

In an interview for TUDN, Canelo revealed that he plans to retire from professional boxing in about seven years, as well as mentioning what you will miss the most.

“Walking to the ring is going to be one of the moments that I miss the most when I retire, 7 more years, he spoke because at some point I am going to retire “.

On the other hand, He mentioned that all the luxuries he has he does to keep his family calm and enjoy his life after everything he has left in the ring.

I would definitely beat him, it would be very different, I am a more mature fighter, it would be a totally different fight, with more experience. “

“All that cars, horses, golf, my family, my friends, I try to enjoy each of my days, Any detail is to be enjoyed, this is how life should be seen, sometimes we live stressed and it does not allow us to live day to day and I enjoy every moment that I spent with my family, I just enjoy it too “.

Remembering his defeat before Floyd Mayweather, the Mexican stressed that after all these years He has managed to gain experience that would help him defeat him this time.

“Without a doubt, it would be very different, I am a more mature fighter, it would be a totally different fight, with more experience. I learned a lot. I said this is not going to stop me, I want to be the best in the world at some point, It hurt a lot because I wanted to win, but God knows why he does things. “

Finally and despite the latest criticism from his rivals, Canelo is confident that Saunders will be a tough fighter and one of the best.

“We will see that on May 8, but it is supposed to (it is the best he will face), He’s a fighter who moves a lot, left-handed, with experience, he’s supposed to be one of the toughest opponents I’m going to face. “