Boxing: Canelo Álvarez reveals that he had COVID-19 before the fight against Avni Yildirim

Saul Alvarez is gearing up for one more fight on May 8 against Billy Saunders, but prior to his fight he was sincere in an interview with In Depth Graham Bensinger, where he revealed that he had coronavirus before facing Avni Yildirim.

Canelo mentioned that in Mexico the pandemic suffered a lot in 2020 and that he was one of those affected, since he had to be isolated months before his fight in February for testing positive for COVID-19.

“It affected all of us and all the people, in Mexico they do not care about the pandemic, we were one of the most infected countries because of that, it was difficult because many jobs were lost. I’ve always said that everything happens. I got COVID, the smell and taste went away. I had to be locked up for 15 days because my wife also I had no symptoms so I didn’t tell anyone. After I was relieved, I took the test and started training. “

I got COVID, the smell and taste went away. I had to be locked up for 15 days even though I didn’t have any symptoms “

Despite losing taste and smell, the Mexican boxer revealed that he suffered no further symptoms or sequelae and that he is now ready to continue reactivating boxing worldwide.

“I have known people who have hit very hard and have even died, but it didn’t affect me, but it’s complicated. It affected everyone because it does not let you have fans, several lasted a year without fighting. I am very proud that the last fight I got 12 thousand people, then in February it was 15 thousand, reactivating this gives me a lot of pride “.

On the other hand, Canelo recalled when in 2018 he was suspended for six months for testing positive for Clenbuterol, asserting that it was an unfair accusation.

I’m going to bust his fucking mother, I’ve never insulted any of my rivals, but GGG is one of the people I’ve wanted the most to cut off their heads “

“I had a very difficult few months, they accused me of some doping and it was a very low percentage. The meat here has clenbuterol, you eat meat here and it will test positive. It was very difficult for me, but I started to think that I just have to win and it started as the worst year and ended as the best. “

Surrounding your punishment, Gennady Golovkin, who he was about to face, took the opportunity to attack him ensuring that the Mexican fighter was doping, something that caused Canelo’s fury.

“I’m going to bust his fucking mother, I’ve never insulted any of my rivals, but GGG is one of the people I’ve wanted the most to cut his head off. I did not have to prove that to anyone, what happened is not steroids, they are not classified as that, after what happened they already made it legal. “