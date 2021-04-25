Boxing: Canelo Alvarez responds to Billy Saunders: “Fixed it? He’s making excuses ahead of time.”

Canelo Álvarez responds to Billy Saunders. AP

The Mexican fighter, Saúl Álvarez is ready to step into the ring for the second time in 2021 to face Billy Joe Saunders, but earlier said that the British fighter is making excuses because he knows he is going to lose.

In an interview for Fino Boxing, el Canelo responded to criticism made by Saunders where He mentioned that his fight is arranged for the Mexican to win. The champion was not intimidated and made it clear that it is only an excuse to justify himself if he loses.

“Win in any way, decision or knockout, win is win. The fight will be complicated by the style that he has and style ready. England media can’t come because they won’t let them, the rest is talking, is making excuses ahead of time, I’m doing my thing, I’m going to go up on May 8 to win and what I want to do. “

On the other hand, Canelo asserted that, Although many boxers want to fight him, not everyone can have that option.

“Short-term goal (unify titles) we obviously have the fight on May 8th. They all want me and whoever wins goes for me. “