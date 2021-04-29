Boxing: Canelo Álvarez: “Oscar de la Hoya is not Golden Boy, he only cares about drinking”

Canelo Álvarez talks about the lawsuit he had against Golden Boy and DAZN. Getty Images

Saul Álvarez did not have a very active 2020 in the ring due to the blocks and conflicts he had with Golden Boy and DAZN for the rivals he had to face, to the degree that he brought them to court to be able to get out of the contract he had with them.

The Mexican fighter was sincere in an interview with In Depth Graham Bensinger in which he revealed that the problem with Golden Boy was getting bigger due to Oscar de la Hoya and his lack of interest in boxers.

“I don’t like talking about people, I’ve always been very loyal. I always was with Golden Boy. Óscar de la Hoya does nothing in Golden Boy, he is worrying about drinking and in walking in other things. Decisions are made by other people. When Richard Schaefer left Golden Boy he took all the fighters to PBC, he wanted to take me too and I was the only one who stayed in Golden Boy. Later I understood why they all left. Those in Golden Boy just want to see their benefit and not the fighters. There’s no loyalty, they don’t even know that. “

Canelo reiterated that the problem was that Golden Boy only negotiated to gain economic advantage for them and that the boxer came out with less profit, situation that happened with his fight with GGG.

“We had a lawsuit in Miami that I knew we were going to win because they were lying. It was something else, I fight for this, but if I fight with GGG or Mayweather, it is to negotiate, it will not be the same amount. Golden Boy had already assured DAZN that I was going to fight for GGG with the same amount. “

The Mexican fighter was able to separate himself from both companies after winning his lawsuit in Miami last year and now he’s the only one negotiating his fights and winnings.

“He earned more now than with the contract he had with them. I am in my moment and I have to take advantage of all the opportunities, because people are not going to see for your benefit. So I earned less and I am not going to let them say how much. It is the best thing that I have done in my life, because I can do what I wanted, I fix the fights for me.