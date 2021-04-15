Boxing: Canelo Álvarez: “Óscar de la Hoya disappointed me; they are people who only watch for them”

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez talks about the working relationship he had with Óscar de la Hoya. Getty images

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez left in 2020 Golden Boy Promotions to seek fights on his own and enhance his legacy as a fighter. Less than a month before he faces Billy Joe Saunders, The man from Guadalajara spoke about the estrangement he had with Óscar de la Hoya.

During an interview with Telemundo,Álvarez made clear the reasons that led him to stop collaborating with De la Hoya: “At some point (I was disappointed), because They are people who only see for the good of themselves and their interests. They handle you saying that ‘or I am your friend, we are family’, but it is never like that. Y we are loyal; but not all people are like that “; mentioned.

Today’s best pound-for-pound also noted that they changed their word on various occasions; situation that ended up fracturing the relationship between both: “They didn’t manipulate me, they wanted to play different things on me. They said one thing and it was another, I realized that three or four years ago. Before signing with DAZN there were already problems. “

Regarding the independence he has lived through in recent months, Canelo claimed that he feels liberated and does not regret his decision: “Everything is good (being your own boss). You are in control of everything, you are not under pressure to manipulate your career or manage your money. Before, a lot of things happened that I didn’t want to talk about. Now as a free agent, he’s amazing. “

On the other hand, regarding the characteristics of Billy Joe Saunders, who will be his rival for May 8, The Mexican highlighted the qualities of the Briton and pointed out that he will be a difficult opponent:

“He knows how to move very well, he uses defense well, he’s left-handed and gets a bit complicated. I know his quality, but at this level I have to adapt to all styles, I am not the same fighter from 2013 or 2014, I have improved, “he added.