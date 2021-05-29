Boxing: Canelo Álvarez moves to video games and will appear in the eSports Boxing Club 2021

Cnaelo Álvarez is moving to video games and will appear in the eSports Boxing Club. ESBC

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez now he will enter the world of videogames. The best pound for pound will leap into a new facet and repeatedly become the new acquisition of eSports Boxing Club, the famous game that replaces Fight Night and will be released soon.

Through a video released on social networks by ESBC Game, the Mexican’s participation was confirmed. In this way joins fighters like Muhammed Ali or Julio César Chávez, who will also be eligible characters.

For its part, the launch date is agreed for this year, however it will be in the coming weeks when the information for the presale is released and how boxing fans can acquire it.

The ESBC Game will be available for PC, Xbox One and Series; in addition to PlayStation 4 and 5. It should also be noted that users will be able to make an important career in boxing, from his beginnings as an amateur to his quest to be one of the best on the planet.

Among the fighters who would have a presence in the video game, in addition to Álvarez, the following stand out: Julio César Chávez, Juan Manuel Márquez, Claressa Shields, Muhammad Ali, Héctor ‘Macho’ Camacho, Vitali Klitschko, Sugar Ray Leonard or Terence Crawford; among others.