Boxing: Canelo Álvarez leads Mexicans’ fights for world boxing titles in 2021

Boxing 2021: What fights will Mexicans have in the year and what titles do they fight? @Canelo

The Super middleweight fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and English Billy Joe Saunders, on May 8, will be the most attractive of the bouts in which several Mexicans will defend their belts In the next weeks.

Álvarez, best pound-for-pound fighter of the moment, will seek the World Boxing Organization (WBO) 168-pound title against undefeated Saunders, in a lawsuit surrounded by expectations that the Mexican will assume as part of his purpose to acquire all the bands of his division.

Saunders, with 30 consecutive wins, 14 by knockout, is a fighter with mobility and resources to give a good fight to a “Canelo”, he intends to win to challenge the American Caleb Plant for the International Federation scepter at the end of the year.

The show will be in Dallas, Texas, and Julio César “Rey” Martínez, fly monarch of the World Boxing Council (WBC), could reappear in it. who recovered from a right hand injury and will expose his scepter against Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo.

El “Rey”, one of Mexico’s most beloved boxers, asked for an opportunity on the Álvarez undercard to defend his title after three attempts frustrated by health problems.

In another lawsuit between the Mexican monarch and the challenger from Puerto Rico, Emanuel Navarrete, WBO featherweight champion, will face Christopher Díaz on April 24, weeks before WBC super bantamweight champion Luis Nery exposes the belt to American Brandon Figueroa.

Although he was stripped of his titles in 2019, heavy return Andy Ruiz against American Chris Arreola, on May 1, It is one of the most anticipated matches. Ruiz has been training for months with Eddy Reynoso, coach of “Canelo” and hopes to start the road to recovering the world belt.

In that same team the WBC super featherweight monarch trains, Óscar Valdez, who has already returned to the gym to defend his title against a yet to be determined rival, on an undecided date.

Francisco “Gallo” Estrada is already working on his lawsuit against the Nicaraguan Román “Chocolatito González at the start of a tournament designed by the WBC that includes Mexican Carlos Cuadras and Thai Sor Rungvisai. The winners will go for the title of the division.

Estrada and González staged an epic lawsuit in March and there are expectations for a rematch.

In women’s boxing, the WBC super bantamweight world champion, Yamileth Mercado, is recovered from a perforated eardrum and expects to return around June. After that, he could face Jackie Nava, who at 40 seeks to show that she has reflexes and boxing left to be a world champion again.

The rooster monarch of the WBC, Yulihan Luna, prepares his first defense against Mariana Juárez in May or June, and the super flyweight champion of the World Association, Maribel Ramírez, is preparing to expose her scepter against the Panamanian Yaditza Pérez.

The World Council christened the year of boxing 2021, which began with epic fights such as that of Estrada against González, that of Valdez against Miguel Bertchelt and that of the American Claressa Shields against the Canadian Marie-Eve Dicaire, among others.