Boxing: Canelo Álvarez lands in the world of The Simpsons

This is how the fighter boasted on his social networks. IG: Canelo

The Simpsons continues to add personalities from all walks of life to its universe. Now he’s the Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez who joined the yellow fever, with his personification as one of the inhabitants of Springfield.

It was ‘Canelo’ himself who boasted the image on his social networks, created by the Instagram user, Yellow Turn Out.

In the image, his coach and person in charge could not miss either to take the Guadalajara to all its successes: Eddy reynoso.

The user Yellow Turn Out has already created various sports personalities as characters in the mythical American series. Among his most outstanding images are Canadian footballer Lauren Sesselmann, NXT star Austin White, UFC fighter Mike Davis, and Bellator MMA star Paul Daley.

For his part, the ‘Canelo’ is in the “horns of the moon” after having defeated Billy joe saunders and have achieved the unification of the Super middleweight titles of the WBC, WBA and WBO. Now he hopes he can face Caleb Plant to get the missing scepter; the FIB super middle sash.