Boxing: Canelo Álvarez gives revenge to Stephen Curry and defeats him by ‘KO’

Canelo has fun accompanied by Stephen Curry.

He still does not have a confirmed rival to return to the ring for the third time in 2021 and that is why Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez takes time to enjoy his great passion: Golf.

The Mexican fighter was reunited with the star of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, with whom he had previously lived and recorded a video giving boxing classes, a situation that was repeated this time.

Canelo enjoyed the game and showed that with a single hit he could knock out the basketball player, who only laughed at the demonstration of the multi-world champion.