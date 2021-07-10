Boxing: Canelo Álvarez gives revenge to Stephen Curry and defeats him by ‘KO’

Canelo has fun accompanied by Stephen Curry.
He still does not have a confirmed rival to return to the ring for the third time in 2021 and that is why Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez takes time to enjoy his great passion: Golf.
The Mexican fighter was reunited with the star of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, with whom he had previously lived and recorded a video giving boxing classes, a situation that was repeated this time.
Canelo enjoyed the game and showed that with a single hit he could knock out the basketball player, who only laughed at the demonstration of the multi-world champion.
. @ Canelo almost caught @ StephenCurry30 slipping pic.twitter.com/AvZZ12Vlcg
? Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021