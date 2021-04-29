Boxing: Canelo Álvarez confides in Floyd Mayweather: “He has nothing to do with me, I would knock him out”

Canelo Álvarez launches message about Floyd Mayweather Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez has an impeccable record in boxing despite having only one defeat in his career. It was in 2013 when he fell to Floyd Mayweather, a fight that marked him forever.

In an interview with In Depth Graham Bensinger, the Mexican champion spoke about what his loss to Money meant and how difficult it was to overcome the result.

“It was very sad, it hurt a lot because I wanted to be the best. But I always say, God knows why he does things, if I had won, fame I would not have been able to control it and I would have gone crazy. I did not have the experience and maturity, that moment hurt me a lot. But I thought this is not going to kill my dreams and one day I’m going to be the best fighter in the world and now I am.

Eight years later Canelo does an analysis of his current level and that of Mayweather and he was very clear when he asserted that if he faced it he would knock him out without a problem.

“I have never had depression, my mentality is very strong, I always thought that I will be the best one day. I learned to grow up and never let myself fall. It has nothing to do with me, if we are both in the best moment it has nothing to do with me. I knock him out. “