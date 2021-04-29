Boxing: Canelo Álvarez attacks Logan Paul again: “His fight with Floyd Mayweather has no relevance”

Canelo Álvarez charges against Logan and his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul made his fight against Floyd Mayweather official for the month of June and despite the fact that he and his brother have given shows in their last fights, criticism of what they do keeps coming.

Canelo Álvarez returned to touch the theme of Logan when asserting in an interview with In Depth Graham Bensinger, that although Money accepts the fight, he only does it for money.

“It has nothing of relevance against Logan Paul to make money, it’s stupid. “

On the other hand, he mentioned that his main problem with this type of event is that someone can risk their life in the ring.

“I have nothing against anyone, lThey give a peeler’s license and they can kill them and I don’t understand why they let them if they have never thrown a blow. If a death happens, the Commission is responsible. “

Lastly, he was asked about his prognosis for the fight and he was very clear with his answer: “Even the question offends, Mayweather win.”