Boxing: Canelo Alvarez at light heavyweight? “He loves a challenge”

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez could make the final move to 175 pounds should he consolidate his super middleweight reign. Reuters

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez he’s on his way to being the overall champion at super middleweight. The Mexican defeated Billy Joe Saunders by knockout and after seizing the scepter of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), he has set his sights on Caleb Plant; who has the belt that is missing by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Given the great possibilities that Álvarez will be the undisputed champion, the window of moving up the division has once again opened. As revealed by promoter Eddie Hearn, Canelo’s chances of becoming a light heavyweight might not be that far off.

“I think once you’ve done that (grabbing 168 pounds), you’ve made another part of the story, What do you do then? Are you moving up to 175 pounds? Well, he already beat Sergey Kovalev at that weight to win a world title. I don’t see him regress to middleweight, but he loves a challenge, “he mentioned to SKY Sports.

Similarly highlighted the qualities of Guadalajara to stay active, despite the coronavirus pandemic. He also highlighted the great moment of the fighter to try to be a more complete boxer: “It has been by far the most active during the pandemic, which is really notable as number one pound for pound. Historically, these types of fighters actually fight less often than others, but he loves to fight and never leaves the gym. “

In addition, Hearn himself assured that they will seek to accelerate the negotiations to finalize the unification fight against Plant for this year: “His plan (of Canelo) now is to go and become indisputable. There’s the Caleb Plant fight, which I think will happen in Las Vegas in September “; sentenced.

On the other hand, Saúl’s only experience at light heavyweight dates back to his 2019 fight against Sergey Kovalev, champion who destroyed with a powerful knockout in round 11.