Boxing: Canelo Álvarez and DAZN sign agreement for a series of fights in Mexico

Canelo Team and DAZN reached an agreement to have championship fights in Mexico .

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN have partnered with Mexican boxer, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and Canelo Promotions along with Eddy Reynoso, to bring the World Boxing Championship to Mexico. In addition, the president of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, through his Twitter account announced that Four shows are already planned in the next six months.

LONG LIVE MEXICO!!! So proud to announce a new partnership with @Canelo and @CANELOTEAM to bring World Championship boxing back to Mexico live on @DAZNBoxing – already 4 shows planned in the next 6 months as we look to unearth the new stars! It all starts June 26 in Guadalajara! pic.twitter.com/ZSPfkGtwNn ? Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 10, 2021

The first event of this series of fights will take place in Guadalajara, Jalisco in which Julio César Martínez will defend his WBC flyweight title against Joel Córdova. This first episode of the series of fights that have been agreed would take place in the Alcade Dome.

“This is a great opportunity for Mexican fighters to follow their dreams. Sometimes our champions have to travel internationally to defend their belts and their landing chances. We plan to provide those opportunities in Mexico and give young combatants the opportunity to develop and change their lives. “ Canelo said about this new agreement.

Details on our four event partnership in Mexico with @Canelo Promotions, Clase y Talento, & @MatchroomBoxing Details on our four-event partnership in Mexico with Canelo Promotions, Clase y Talento, and Matchroom. ? DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 10, 2021

For his part, Eddie Reynoso mentioned: “I am very proud to bring this new and exciting project to Mexico and these new opportunities for our fighters. There is so much talent in our country and these new shows will allow our champions to defend their belts in their homeland. and for our prospects to have the opportunity to continue growing. “

Hearn was excited about this new project that is looking forward to its start on June 26. All these contests will be broadcast through the DAZN platform and the transmissions will be able to be seen all over the world live. These broadcasts can be viewed in both English and Spanish. The subscription to the platform costs 45 Mexican pesos, about $ 2.29 approximately.