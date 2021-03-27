Boxing: Canelo Álvarez and Billy Saunders break records on the first day of pre-sale of their fight

Saúl Álvarez and Billy Saunders sell 20,000 tickets in one day. AP

The fight of Saúl Álvarez and Billy Saunders has sparked great interest from fans hoping to see the Mexican champion at AT&T in Arlington in the fight for the unification of the titles, to the point of breaking sales records.

The promoter, Eddie Hearn revealed that on the first day of the pre-sale of the tickets they were achieved sell 20,000 which aims to have a full housein the enclosure of the Cowboys of the NFL.

“Today we have seen record numbers of what promises to be a great celebration the weekend of Cinco de Mayo. Canelo’s fight on Cinco de Mayo has become a staple of the boxing calendar, and I am honored to promote this captivating fight at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“With one more day of pre-sale before tickets go on sale General Thursday morning, I’m sure we’ll have a full house in the Lone Star State for one of the biggest fights of 2021. “

The fight is one of the most anticipated, since it begins the path of Canelo for the unification of 168 pounds and being the first Mexican to achieve it in history, so he beat Saunders would be important as it would take the WBO scepter from him.