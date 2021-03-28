Boxing: Canelo Álvarez after setting his footprints in Hollywood: “It’s something I never imagined”

Canelo and his historic ceremony in Hollywood. @CaneloTeam

After having made his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez He spoke in a talk with Azteca Deportes about what this historic event represents for him.

“The truth is that I feel very happy, It’s something I never imagined I always dreamed of the best but you never imagine the magnitude. It is proof that when you do things well and with discipline, it leads you to things that you cannot imagine, I am proud to be Mexican “, Alvarez stated.

When asked about what it means to be the second Mexican who will be present in that legendary area, Saúl said: “I am proud to be able to open these doors, so that Latinos are valued more, that for me is a pride “.