Boxing: Canelo Álvarez advances in negotiations with Caleb Plant

Canelo Álvarez is ready to fight Caleb Plant. .

Saul Álvarez has returned to training this week with the Canelo Team and all with an eye on Caleb Plant with whom he would be advancing in negotiations to confront him in the September for the super middleweight title.

Some days ago Eddie Hearn would have assured that they were thinking in tying the Canelo for three fights, including Plant’s, while the work team of the American fighter confirmed to ESPN that the agreement is close.

“PBC would prefer to do a three-fight deal, obviously, with Canelo Alvarez. This is your chance to try to get him online. I feel like Caleb Plant shouldn’t be a pawn in this. Caleb Plant is a guy who should get the best deal and the best opportunity for this fight, but unfortunately that’s boxing, but we’ll see where it goes, “Hearn told the media.

The promoter’s words give the green light to have a fight for September, even if this is not with Caleb if the agreement does not materialize. On the other hand, they also have in mind the trilogy with Gennady Golovkin or David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo.