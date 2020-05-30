The California State Athletic Commission approved emergency regulations Friday with the goal of resuming combat events in the summer months.

The commission met by video conference on Friday and its guidelines were forwarded to the California Office of Administrative Law.

“When that process is over, we will begin,” said Andy Foster, executive director of CSAC.

According to Foster, one of the key parts of these regulations is that “combatants will be evaluated two to three weeks before their event to detect the possible presence of coronavirus.”

He added that only if both contestants give negative results in the tests, and if they meet other criteria, then they can be accepted to fight.

He said that they will be given another test “two days before traveling, they will complete a questionnaire and when they arrive at the hotel, they will be isolated and evaluated again with their fighting camps. All those involved in the promotion will be evaluated that day.”

“Any person that the promoter considers ‘essential’ for their promotion will be evaluated,” he added.

Foster acknowledged that the case of Jacare Souza, who was pulled from the UFC 249 evening in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 9 for testing positive for the coronavirus, weighed heavily on the committee’s decisions.

“We learned from that event, and I want to be clear, that is not to belittle the UFC, they had a great plan,” he said.

“We learned by looking at that, how contagious this virus can be. So we want to mitigate that risk.”

He said that everyone who works in the corners will be forced to wear a mask and surgical gloves when they are in the ring. “

“I don’t plan to do this,” said Foster, who explained, “because there is a financial interest. Every person the promoter puts there is responsible for the tests. They are paying for the tests and for the adaptations. Then we are talking about a lot of money for Therefore, they will have a personal interest in working only with “essential” personnel.

Foster did not confirm whether there is already a possible boxing undercard in the state.