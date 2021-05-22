Boxing: Caleb Plant wants Canelo Álvarez fight for super middleweight unification

Caleb Plant wants to fight Canelo Álvarez. AP

Saul Álvarez challenged the IBF champion, Caleb Plant, right after his victory over Billy Saunders, something that seems to materialize after the American fighter asserted who wants the scepters that the Mexican holds.

In an interview for ESPN, Caleb mentioned that he is ready to face Canelo since he started his training in Las Vegas, although he knows that there must be negotiations before the fight is formally announced.

“I know that’s what he wants. I’ve been saying what I want and I know it takes a lot to make a mega fight, other than just two fighters wanting to get in there, but as far as I’m concerned, we can make it work. “

Caleb stressed that his mind is not focused on the Mexican boxer, rather in the titles and that he will face whoever it is to be the unified champion.

“The opportunity is in front of me. It wouldn’t matter who it was. It’s Canelo, so that’s what it is, but it’s not about Canelo. It’s about the belts. It’s about my journey. It’s about what I want to achieve. I am not concentrating on him and what he is doing. I’m focused on what I have. “

When questioning whether a crowd would put pressure on him in the fight against Canelo, Caleb said he is more comfortable with full stadiums.

“I’ve always been the person who when it comes time to step into a great situation, is when I perform best. Some fighters are better when there is no one in the crowd and some fighters are better when they are under the gun and everyone is watching. I have always performed best in front of large crowds and it will be no different when that fight is firm and we can make it happen. “