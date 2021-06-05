Boxing: Caleb Plant: “I don’t respect Canelo’s boxing skills”

Caleb Plant challenges Canelo lvarez. AP

Although there is still no agreement for a fight, Caleb Plant is already beginning to drop the controversy against Sal lvarez, who I considered a good fighter, but he has no respect for him in the ring.

In an interview for The Ring, the IBF super middleweight champion asserted that, although Canelo beat Saunders, did not leave him impressed by her abilities.

“I don’t know his mentality. I know mine. I have said this before. I respect Canelo as a man, but I don’t respect his boxing skills. He will make me respect his boxing skills.

I respect Canelo as a man, but I don’t respect his boxing skills. He will make me respect his boxing skills. “

Caleb talked about the way Saunders fell to Canelo, and although he received a blow that knocked him out, he highlighted that the Mexican was not dominant.

“In the end, I was 5-3, Which wasn’t a bad place to be until (Saunders) was arrested, being one round from being tied down. Saunders was jumping big shots, and they caught him with a fast break and ran into a big one. I had Álvarez up, but I’m as confident against Canelo as ever “,

My goal is to be the undisputed world super middleweight champion and he wants the same, so we have a conflict of interest. “

Plant’s criticism did not stop there and said what to see Fighting Canelo hasn’t taught him anything new in the ring.

“I’ve said it before, watching it wasn’t like I was learning a lot of new things. He did things that I knew about. That fight did not change my mind in any way. I’m not giving up on my game plan. I know that when we fight, I will be the one to raise my hand. “

Finally, he challenged Sal Álvarez and said that he would remove the titles of the super middleweight.

“My goal is to be the undisputed world champion of super middleweight, and he wants the same, so we have a conflict of interest. There is only one way to solve this. “