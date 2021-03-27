Boxing: Bruce Buffer and the exciting introduction to Mike Tyson

Bruce Buffer introduces Mike Tyson in a shocking way. Catch Hotboxin ‘with Mike Tyson

Bruce Buffer is revolutionizing social media, after famed UFC host to feature on Mike Tyson’s podcast and show his great skills.

During a segment of the show, Buffer was encouraged to announce ‘Iron Mike’ and with a great performance, thrilled the former heavyweight champion who he did not hide his smile and remembered the old days. Immediately the video began to circulate on social networks and thousands of fans have shared the moment.

Buffer, who is also characterized by the eccentric sacks that he uses in UFC, curiously he is Michael Buffer’s half brother, the legendary host of boxing nights. And throughout their entire trajectory they have become an icon of the sport.