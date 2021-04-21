Boxing, Boxing and more Boxing

By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

Boxing is going through a sensational moment, with a significant number of top-level champions, very good fights scheduled on the calendar for the next few months, and idols in various countries.

There is great anticipation for the fights that could take place between great fighters, and there are several divisions that are putting together tournaments that will result in many fights of the highest level.

There are also several television platforms that are broadcasting boxing and competing to win the ratings with their programming: there is the cable television Showtime, which has broadcast our sport in its programming since the 1980s; ESPN in the United States and ESPN Knockout for all of Latin America. FOX, nationwide in the US; DAZN, a digital platform worldwide, Space and many networks from all countries of the world that broadcast boxing such as Azteca and Televisa in Mexico, Wowow in Japan, Sky, and many more in England, and of course, Triller seen as the new kid on the block for the industry.

While our sport is enjoying what could very well be a golden age, we are also experiencing a number of complicated issues that are creating much controversy around the world, with mixed opinions among members of the boxing community.

One of them is the return of legendary champions to the ring. It all started a couple of years ago, before the pandemic, when the great Mexican champion, Julio César Chávez, stepped into the ring to give an exhibition with the popular Jorge “Travieso” Arce.

They did it to raise funds for the medical care of a boxer who suffered an accident in a sparring session, this being the son of José Luis Castillo. The event was a huge success, the arena was packed, the television audience was extremely high, and the goal of financially supporting a noble cause was gloriously achieved.

Chávez and Arce made two more exhibitions; One was precisely the last event before COVID-19, creating a full house in Hermosillo, exhausting 14 thousand seats, and the other in the middle of the pandemic, behind closed doors, in Tijuana.

These events were very simple and clear: exhibits with a cause of social responsibility, wearing headgear, 16-ounce gloves, and just three rounds. All three events were great entertainment for the public, with good action, but full of fun and positive vibes.

Erik “El Terrible” Morales also stepped into the ring with Mikey Garcia in California, also wearing a headgear, 16-ounce gloves and a fundraiser, and it was an absolute success.

Mike Tyson shook the world again when with a tremendous display on November 28, along with Roy Jones Jr. This one was different, with no headgear, 12-ounce gloves, and was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds.

The California Boxing Commission imposed a major protocol of mandatory medical examinations and there were also anti-doping tests from the VADA clean boxing program. The WBC actively participated, and at the end of the event presented a commemorative belt to both contenders in recognition of their great show that entertained millions during the darkest moments of the pandemic.

Already in 2021, there are many exhibitions, and even fights of many legendary boxers who have been retired for many years. Evander Holyfield, 58, will fight Kevin McBride, 47; Both have not fought for 11 years. Oscar de la Hoya will fight a mixed martial arts rival in July; Julio César Chávez will offer an exhibition with Macho Camacho’s son, Juan Manuel Márquez and Miguel Cotto will also offer an exhibition, as will Marco Antonio Barrera with Jesús Soto Karass.

There is a fine line between shows and fighting, and great concern for those who are doing it without being in optimal condition, or regardless of the consequences this may have on their health, or are doing it for the wrong reasons.

There is concern about the jurisdictions where these events take place, since it is there where protection locks are placed in many aspects such as: medical examinations, continuous check-ups, event rules, referee quality, medical services.

Celebrity boxing is also catching on. This will be the subject of my next column, as there is a great division of opinion on this current phenomenon.

DID YOU KNOW …?

The great Muhammad Ali traveled to Japan to take part in an exhibition against a local fighter named Antonio Inoki. The opponent decided never to leave the mat and crawled on it for 15 long rounds, kicking Ali… the final result was declared a draw. It was a total financial success, but one of the worst sporting events in history.

TODAY’S ANECDOTE

There was a journalist who was characterized by systematically attacking boxers; There was no good side, everything was negative, fraud, dirt. One day this man met with my father and Don José, after a long conversation, he suggested that he do an experiment: train boxing and one day get into the ring.

He accepted and started a training program; He really took the challenge seriously and spent over four months getting in shape and training in the gym, hitting the bags, doing the rope and shadowboxing.

Later my dad called him to see how he was doing and he had gained impressive confidence so he suggested it was time to step into the ring and show how boxing was something anyone could practice.

A close friend of my father managed to secure a training session for this man, with an amateur boxer much smaller than the journalist. Upon entering the ring, he mocked the size of his rival and asked that the session be without a helmet, which was not accepted.

The bell rang and the boy did not land a single punch, but received such an amount of leather that at the end of the first round, he decided to remove his gloves and leave the ring, leaving the gym without saying a single blow. word. A negative boxing note from him was never read again.

Many years later he called my dad and said: “Thank you José, it was you who saved me in this life; That experience gave me sensitivity and respect for the work of others, gave me discipline and saved my career as a journalist. I call you today, after receiving the annual award from the sports writers association, and it was all thanks to what I learned in boxing. “

I appreciate your comments at contact@wbcboxing.com.