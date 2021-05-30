Boxing: Billy Joe Saunders reappears on social media after losing to Canelo Álvarez

Billy joe saunders

Billy joe saunders reappeared on social media after the defeat he suffered against Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez on May 8.

After 20 days, the English boxer was present on his social networks and Through his Instagram account, he thanked his followers for their support. In the story Saunders is observed very calm but hiding the wound in the eye that caused the ‘Canelo’ since in the video he brings sunglasses.

“To all my fans, thank you so much for all the support over the last few weeks. I have not been in line to answer you all. Many to answer to. But thank you very much, people. God bless you all, “shared the boxer.

The boxer had not had contact with anyone, not even with his trainer Mark Tibbs, who mentioned that Saunders was downcast and he just wanted to be with his closest people.

Saunders lost on May 8 undefeated and the WBO super middleweight belt, the fight ended when Álvarez fractured the orbital bone of his eye, forcing him to undergo surgery.