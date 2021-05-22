Boxing: Billy Joe Saunders feels “down” after losing to Canelo Alvarez

After falling with the Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, report that the mood of Billy Joe Saunders It is “a duel”, as the British boxer has decided isolate after being operated and begin his recovery.

Mark Tibbs, boxer’s coach, shared that Saunders wants to be surrounded by friends and family and that she only exchanged messages with him in a couple of times since the night of the fight against Canelo.

“One of his friends texted me and told me about the situation, that he wants to be with his friends right now and his family. He is dejected “, he said in an interview with Talksport.

Nevertheless, he spoke in a good way of > Saunders coming from a “proud” circle and community, referring to your mood.

Finally, Tibbs, who decided that the Brit did not go to the ninth round by a broken cheekbone, expressed that “It’s going to be tough for Billy Joe but he has a good family around him and good support with your friends, “to keep your physical and psychological recovery.

“It’s something you have to overcome, he has children around him and that will help you get ahead and you have to get on with things “, the coach finished.