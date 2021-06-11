Boxing: Billy Joe Saunders considers retirement after injuries suffered against Canelo Álvarez

Billy Joe Saunders considers retirement after injuries suffered against Canelo Álvarez

After what Billy Joe Suanders fell in front of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, The former super middleweight champion has broken the silence. The British He spoke after the four fractures he suffered in the cheekbone and assured that he is considering retirement.

Saunders told TalkSport that he has looked into the options of hanging up the gloves after the operation. However, he reiterated that he still does not take a clear position, since he must consult with his father.

“I went to surgery, I had a broken eye socket. I have some plates, now I’m like the Terminator, they have me full of metal. It is a serious injury, an injury that I thought I would never have, but you never know what is going to happen in boxing. At the end of the day, I am 31 years old, if I don’t want to go back to work, I want to sit down, I want to relax, I can do it, “he said.

Regarding the future he has for an eventual return, the Englishman added that he still needs to analyze the options: “I will have a talk with my father because he will have a lot to say about it. To be fair, it will be more or less dependent on my dad in the conversation. It is one of them where it is 50/50 (on retirement) “; complement.

In the unification combat against Canelo, Saunders had some solid rounds. However, after a strong uppercut from the Mexican, the Briton was struck down. At the end of the eighth round, his corner was determined not to go out to the ninth round.

After that confrontation, the Briton underwent surgery and is now facing a long recovery process. Meanwhile Billy Joe analyzes all the possibilities around his career.