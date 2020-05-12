Yoel Adames F.

“The only one who can win my crowns right now is myself, Jaison‘ Banana ’beats Jaison‘ Banana ’only.”

This dilemma is treated, according to the world champion of the 154-pound version of the Federation and International Organization, and the World Boxing Association (IBF, IBO WBA), who in one hundred percent of conditions have no rivals at the moment.

“One of the things I hate is showing off, I like to speak with my fists more than to give predictions or talk about my rivals. I came to Santo Domingo because in Miami everything was closed, they are already opening, so I go back there because only an oversight destroys me and I want to be a respectable champion, “said the 24-year-old fighter, who returns to the United States with a view to making their first defense of their crowns.

Within the drama that the world has experienced with the Coronavirus pandemic, boxing has not yet been able to resume its faded schedule, but the captain says that he will not be surprised.

“He came to Santo Domingo because he was doing nothing and was afraid of getting sick when he was away from his family; Here he could not do as much, but he advanced with the teacher Vicente de la Cruz (Fin Fuan), who left the preparation on track.

“Now when the teacher Yiyo arrives in Miami, he completes the training he lacks and the promoter who goes up on the other corner to whoever he wants,” warns his manager César –Mangüita- Mercedes.

Rosario has become one of the most talked about young boxing figures after her surprising five-episode knockout of American Julian Williams on January 18 in Philadelphia. “A champion is not there to ask who is coming, it must be them, the challengers, who ask if there is no other way because they know it is to take blows that are coming,” predicts Banana.

The young fighter took the opportunity to thank the efforts of the PLD presidential candidate, Gonzalo Castillo, who transferred him to the country when he was stranded in Miami; as well as Commissioner Franklin Núñez, who echoed the situation. He also thanked Johnny Jones for the present efforts that will take him from today, via Puerto Rico, again to Florida.

Who is coming now?

After his strong outcome at the beginning of the year, Banana raised his service record to 20 wins, 14 by KO, 1 loss and 1 draw.

Williams, the dethroned champion, restarted his second term in the division and although he had a contract that forced the Dominican to give him a direct rematch if he were the winner; but he was so hurt that he preferred to abort that possibility and take another path.

“The truth is that what matters to me is that they don’t surprise me being in the middle of training, but if Williams shows up again because he changes his mind, then I give him another beating and we leave the problem solved,” says the twenty-first Dominican champion.

A historical date

The pioneer.

The history of world champions began on June 29, 1968 when Carlos -Teo- Cruz snatched the light scepter from the experienced Puerto Rican champion Carlos Ortiz.

