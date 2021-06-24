Boxing – AS.com

For

When and where is it celebrated

From Saturday July 24 to Sunday August 9. Kokugikan Arena, 13,000 viewers. Also known as ‘Sumo Hall’, it was inaugurated in 1985. It is mainly used for sumo matches. Inside there is also a museum of this sport. In addition, it also hosts boxing events, wrestling and music concerts.

What does sport and competition consist of?

The goal is to hit your opponent as successfully as possible with blows to the head or torso.

The two boxers face off in a square ring with a minimum dimensions of 4.90 meters and a maximum of 6.90 meters. One is completely dressed in red (pants, shirt, gloves and helmet, in the female case) and the other is blue.

The win can lead to points, a method in which five judges score each of the three rounds they perform. The second method of triumph is the RSC which can be by default (of both the boxer and his team), KO, which is when a boxer falls to the canvas and cannot get up before the referee finishes the count of ten, or Technical KO, which is when the referee stops the fight when he understands that one of the two fighters is at a disadvantage.

Each combat is fought at the distance of three rounds of three minutes.

186 men and 100 women. The difference between the sexes has been reduced in Tokyo (8 categories for men and 5 for women compared to 10 for men and 3 for women in Rio), the idea is that in Paris 2024 there will be equality.

Did you know…

Boxing has a great tradition on the Olympic program. Called boxing, it was included in the Olympic Games of Antiquity. In the Modern Games, boxing was incorporated in 1904, being present in all editions except in 1912 as it was prohibited in Sweden. Despite that great story, it was not until London 2012 that women’s boxing was included in the Games. In that edition there were only three weight categories.

Medals that are distributed and modalities

13Medals GOLD

13Medals SILVER

26Medals BRONZE

MALE

fly (-52 kg), feather (-57 kg), light (-63 kg), welterweight (-69 kg), medium (-69 kg), medium (-81 kg), heavy (-91 kg) and super heavy (+91 kg)

186Men

FEMININE

fly (-51 kg), feather (-57 kg), light (-60 kg), welterweight (-69 kg) and medium -75 kg)

100Women

Each country only participates, at most, with one boxer per weight. The competition is by direct elimination and there are no repechages. The fighters who enter the semifinals are guaranteed a medal, since there are two bronzes because the 3rd and 4th place are not disputed.

Attention to…

The super heavyweight category. The big weights are spectacular. In addition, the latest generations show that you can measure more than two meters and have quality. Anthony Joshua was champion in 2012 and is now one of the heavy kings. Joe Joyce (silver in 2016) is continental monarch and is one step away from the world championship. Tony Yoka, Olympic champion, continues to advance in rental boxing.

Medal (Top 20)

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 50 24 40 114 2 Cuba 39 17 17 73 3 United Kingdom 18 13 25 56 4 Italy 15 15 17 47 5 Soviet Union 14 19 18 51 6 Russia 10 5 15 30 7 Hungary 10 2 8 20 8 Poland 8 9 26 43 9 Argentina 7 7 10 24 10 Kazakhstan 7 7 8 22 11 France 6 9 11 26 12 South Africa 6 4 9 19 13 East Germany 5 2 6 13 14 Germany 4 9 10 23 15 Bulgaria 4 5 9 18 16 Thailand 4 4 6 14 17 Ukraine 4 3 7 14 18 Uzbekistan 4 2 8 14 19 South Korea 3 7 10 20 20 Canada 3 7 7 17

The United States is a great quarry of boxers. It dominates the historical medal table with a great difference (114 medals, 50 gold), since in each cycle it has young people with great projection. Another great school is the Cuban one, a country in which professional boxing is not allowed, so all fighters come out with a marked Olympic style. The United Kingdom and the countries of the former Soviet Union are also the regulars on the podiums of the Games.

Andy cross

The 25-year-old Cuban is a double world champion. He is the big favorite at 63 kg. His boxing is pure from the school of his country. He counterattacks, puts a lot of pace and is one of the fighters most followed by all the fans.

Bakhodir Jalolov

Uzbekistan is one of the countries that aspires to be a world power. His system, which allows him to combine Olympic and professional boxing, is paying off. At 26 years old, this super heavyweight (+91 kg), is the current world champion and has seven fights as a professional. It will be a star.

Eumir Martial

Manny Pacquiao has set his sights on his 25-year-old compatriot. With only three years of training, in 2011, he won the Junior World Cup. He did not qualify for Rio 2016 and in the last World Cup (75 kg) he had to settle for silver. He has already made his professional debut, but will represent the Philippines internationally.

Maiva Hamadouche

Police officer by profession, the French (31 years old), embodies the new model. She is IBF super featherweight world champion and aims to be an Olympic champion. It adapts perfectly to the switch between amateurism and rental boxing. The key is that he is true to his style: a lot of pace and constant pressure.

Vasyl Lomachenko

Although in history there have been great boxers who started with Olympic medals, such as Muhammad Ali, Oscar de la Hoya or Floyd Mayweather, the Ukrainian thing is worth noting. He was Olympic champion in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. His record shows his quality, he won 396 out of 397 fights.

Claressa Shields

The Games did not have women until 2012. The only one who has managed to repeat a medal, and gold, has been Claressa Shields. The American gets a lot of rhythm, manages the distance and hits hard. It is one of the references of the new wave of women’s boxing, which is beginning to be equated with men’s.