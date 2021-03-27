Boxing: Artur Beterbiev: “Canelo Álvarez will not be an obstacle”

Artur Beterbiev wants to face Canelo Álvarez. AP

Artur Beterbiev defeated Adam Deines to maintain his titles at 175 pounds since 2019, and although he has in mind to continue looking for fights to have the unification also considers facing Canelo Álvarez.

The trainer of the Russian fighter, Marc Ramsey told the media after Saturday’s fight who are in search of the titles of the WBA and WBO.

“Yes, we are interested in a unification fight for one of the titles. It doesn’t matter against whom. Either he will be the winner of the Bivol-Richards fight, or the winner of the Vlasov-Smith fight, “admitted Beterbiev’s trainer.”

For his part, Beterbiev mentioned that if the Canelo returns to 175 pounds will try to go for the scepter he has in his possession.

“Canelo is a great boxer, I like him. It will not be an obstacle to enter the ring with him if there is an offer. I would gladly fight, “Beterbiev said.