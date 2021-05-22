Boxing: Anthony Joshua fight in jeopardy: judge rules Tyson Fury must fight Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury is due to fight Deontay Wilder before September. ap

The fight for the unification of heavyweights could be in danger. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua they had agreed to fight for August 14, but plans could be thrown back after a judge would rule that the Gypsy King must face Deontay Wilder for the third time.

According to information from The Daily Star, Judge Daniel Weinstein, who oversaw the arbitration imposed by the American fighter, ruled that the combat that had been agreed between Fury and Wilder should happen this year before September 15th.

The conflict started after the second fight between them,where Tyson Fury came out with the victory in February 2020, within the contract of this a third confrontation was established between the two, what was supposed to happen in the summer of that same year, but due to the pandemic it was postponed.

Both teams had reached an agreement that it would be in December, although without a fixed date. Despite trying to fix something, the fight failed in negotiations and therefore Fury’s team focused their efforts on seek unification against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

The media mentioned that, during all this time, Wilder and Fury remained in mediation with the WBC about the fight contract. Within the ruling, the American was expected to receive an amount to step aside letting Fury face Joshua in August.

Despite the attempts of Fury’s team, this Monday the judge ruled in favor of Wilder and now he will have to comply with the third fight and postpone the fight against Joshua. So far neither of the two legal teams has spoken.