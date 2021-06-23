Boxing: Anthony Joshua: “Beat Usyk and then fight Tyson Fury.”

Anthony Joshua wants to face Tyson Fury. .

Anthony Joshua continues to prepare to defend his IBF title against Oleksandr Usyk, but still does not remove his finger from the line to look for the fight against Tyson Fury for being the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Joshua attacked Fury again in an interview for Sky Sports, asserting that it was his team’s fault that the fight did not take place for the unification by not being able to make up with Deontay Wilder.

“Unfortunately, his team disappointed everyone in boxing. He’ll still be here, still ready to put on a show. “

Despite this, he is clear that he wants to face the Gypsy King and stressed that his fight will take place at the end of 2021.

Fury’s fight has to happen. It’s a big fight, bigger than boxing, bigger than belts “

[La pelea de Fury puede ocurrir a] end of the year. Let me get past Usyk first. But with or without Usyk in my life, fight Fury.

Joshua said he was ready to beat Usyk and then fight Fury to make the greatest fight of all time.

“Usyk is not the only one and the end of everything. Usyk does not determine Fury’s fight. Fury’s fight has to happen. It’s a big fight, bigger than boxing, bigger than belts. Happen. After the Usyk fight, after I defend my belts. The fight will be bigger, better than it would have been. I am 100% sure that I will fight him and win. You have to ask the same question. I’m not so sure”.

Joshua shot again at the the way Fury’s team handled the Wilder deal, since it revealed that they had sold all the tickets.

“We did everything. During a global pandemic, the hardest time to stage a fight like that, we managed to get 20,000 fans available, a site fee, media ready, my name was on the contract, I was training. So boom, they canceled. I’m ready to fight everyone because I’m a throwback fighter. “