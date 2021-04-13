Boxing: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury receive offer to fight for heavyweight titles in July

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury aim to meet on July 24, 2021. Reuters

The The fight for the unification of the heavyweight titles is close to becoming official. So much Tyson Fury as Anthony Joshua They received a proposal to meet on July 24 at the venue yet to be defined.

As promoter Eddie Hearn has announced, the division champions have been offered to meet for the second half of the year, after both ruled out delaying the fight for the end of 2021. However, the only obstacle so far is the place where the lawsuit will take place.

Hearn said that various options are on the table. According to Sky Sports, Wembley was listed as the first venue for the British to step into the ring in a fight with the public, but due to the different restrictions due to the coroanvirus pandemic, the mythical stadium would be discarded.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the option that so far paints as the favorite: “The teams will unite. Try to see Bob Arum on Tuesday. We are almost there. We have worked very hard and we do not want to give in. I am calmly confident “; I mentioned.

‘Gysy King’ He has not fought since becoming champion after beating Deontay Wilder in February 2020. While Anthony Joshua is coming off a successful defense against Kubrat Pulev last November.