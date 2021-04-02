Boxing: Andy Ruiz: “When Joshua beat me I wanted to hide under the bed and eat Cheerios”

Andy Ruiz wants to reign within the heavyweights again. AP

Andy ruiz prepares to fine-tune the final details for the fight against Chris Arreola, same as marking his return to the boxing world after losing the heavyweight titles in a rematch against Anthony Joshua. The boxer recently spoke of what he experienced after being cleared from the scepters and confessed that this fight was “the lowest point of his life.”

In a conversation for MailSport, Ruiz Jr. spoke of the process that led him to the Arreola lawsuit and how he got up from the painful defeat in Saudi Arabia: “It was the lowest point. When I lost, I just wanted to get under my bed, hide and eat Cheerios “; He said.

Nevertheless, The Destroyer commented that some messages from Joshua helped him return to boxing and not end up retiring: “There were some messages. We just said to recover, that I am a great fighter. I have nothing but love for him, I don’t hold any grudge against him. “

Now the Mexican American He is under the command of Eddy Reynoso in the Canelo Team. After the physical evolution that he has presented, under a strict regime, Ruiz assures that now he feels better prepared and skillful than in the first fight with Anthony Joshua where he claimed the championships.

“Everything has changed. Right now I’m at 258, I feel lighter than in the first fight. There are no chocolates, sweets or cakes, although I love them so much. I have learned to discipline myself and not go crazy. I don’t try to overeat like I used to, “he added.

Former champion step into the ring this May 1 at the Los Angeles Galaxy house in front of ‘Nightmare’. And he knows that a resounding victory will help relaunch his career and get closer again as one of the top contenders in the category.