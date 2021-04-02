Boxing: Andy Ruiz thanks God for putting Eddy Reynoso in his way

Andy Ruiz and his impressive evolution. Instagram

Everyone has been surprised the impressive physical transformation of Andy Ruiz prior to his return to the ring to face Chris Arreola in May and the Mexican boxer owes it to the tutelage of Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Team.

Through a photo on his Instagram account. The ‘Destroyer’ thanked God for the change of mentality he has had since the coach and manager of Sal lvarez took the reins of his career after falling to Anthony Joshua, where he lost the WBC heavyweight title.