Boxing: Andy Ruiz shows off his incredible weight loss: 26 pounds less than when he fought Anthony Joshua!

Andy Ruiz is ready to return to boxing. The former heavyweight champion has left a whole year to regain his best form to get back in the ring and hand in hand with Eddy Reynoso and Team Canelo have done it.

In an interview for Fighthype, ‘Destroyer’ stated that he is in his prime and revealed how much he has lost weight to face Chris Arreola.

“Right now, I’m sure I’m 257 pounds. I had some tacos yesterday, so I’m fine. We still have two weeks left. My weight goal is to be 255 (115.66 Kg) for the Arreola fight on May 1, but I have to keep going. “

The current weight of Andy Ruiz is 26 pounds below what he gave when he faced Anthony Joshua at 283 pounds. (128.36 Kg), and that he was obviously out of shape, which made him lose the scepters.

When asked about what he expects from the fight against Arreola, Ruiz stressed that it would be a battle to the death.

“It’s because he and I are Mexican wrestlers. We don’t like to give up, we keep hitting and keep going. He likes to throw punches, already I like to throw punches, so it will be an exciting fight. “

Now, Ruiz’s goal is to lose more weight and may even make it to 240 something that will give you back the speed you lost in 2019 and be a contender for the championships held by Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.