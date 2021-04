The funny Andy Ruiz t-shirts.

Today’s world leads athletes to keep an eye on other activities and this Wednesday Andy Ruiz made a live broadcast through his Instagram, where he showed his training and also unveiled some items from its new clothing line.

Besides sweatshirts and caps, the complete former world champion presented a funny t-shirt with the image of a pig and the legend “I don’t want to be fat anymore”, in reference to her incredible physical changes.