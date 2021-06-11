Boxing: Andy Ruiz is harshly criticized by ‘King Kong’ Ortiz: “He’s a fat mama, a llorn”

Andy Ruiz, professional boxer. @ Andy_destroyer1

Andy Ruiz was harshly criticized by Cuban boxer Luis ‘King Kong Ortiz’, since he assures that the Mexican-American does not want to face him in the ring: “He says that he is not prepared to fight Luis Ortiz, but he is ready to face Anthony Joshua. He’s cheeky, he’s a fat mother, I don’t like to offend but he’s a cry “, he stated for TUDN.

“I always keep training, always ready for whatever comes up and for whatever is decided. Joshua, Andy Dillian Whyte, all those people who want easy money, it’s not like before when the champion fought with the strongest in the division. That is what is happening now “, he added.



Andy Ruiz during a training session. @ Andy_destroyer1

Finally, Ortiz assured that “They speak many things, they mention my name, but they mention it behind closed mouth, they are not able to decide to fight.”

Photos: @ Andy_destroyer1