Boxing: Andy Ruiz: “I’m ready, let’s do AJ v Ruiz three”

Andy Ruiz wants to face Anthony Joshua for the third time. AP

The heavyweight division still has many movements. As the fight for the unification between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua falls and both fighters have new challengers to their scepters, A rematch is still pending.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter has until the end of May to arrange the contract with Oleksandr Usyk and face it like mandatory defense of the WBO, but, although he has that on the doorstep, he also thinks of other fights as a trilogue with Andy Ruiz.

The Mexican American Fighter He returned this 2021 after more than a year of absence in the ring and after his victory with Chris Arreola, he took his cell phone to tell Eddie Hearn who is ready to face Joshua again.

There are several options, if you go to the United States, he already wrote to me on Instagram and said ‘I’m ready, let’s do this, AJ vs Ruiz three’ “

In statements to IFLTV, Hearn declared that he could have a good business with Usyk, But he also has the former champion in mind.

“In an ideal world, if there is good business to do with Oleksandr Usyk, It must be good business for him too, that’s the next fight. I wouldn’t rule out any scenario at this point for Anthony Joshua. We probably have 10 days to decide what to do. There are several options, if you go to the United States, He already wrote to me on Instagram and said ‘I’m ready, let’s do this, AJ vs Ruiz three. ‘

On the other hand, he mentioned that he would also consider Luis Ortiz or Dillian Whyte.

“That is a fight that I think we would be interested in, if you go to the United States, Luis Ortiz is another guy you can fight with. If you’re in the UK, I don’t know … Dillian Whyte, it’s a fight to make. “