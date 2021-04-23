Boxing: Andy Ruiz: “I want to become the heavyweight Canelo Álvarez”

Andy Ruiz wants to be heavyweight champion again Instagram @ caneloteam

Since Andy Ruiz joined the Canelo Team, it has not been more than a motivation besides being advised by the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. This face to his next fight against Chris Arreola on May 1, 2021.

For this fight you see a very different Andy than the one seen against Anthony Joshua since in that contest he weighed around 313 pounds. Until now, the physical change has been more than noticeable when losing 60 pounds.

“My whole life, everyone has judged me on my appearance, but I didn’t give up, and I think that’s what got me here. Becoming the first Mexican heavyweight champion in the world, it was incredible “, stated Andy Ruiz Jr for PBC on FOX.

“Destroyer” also mentioned that he already learned his lesson regarding his past loss and now wants to do things right. “This fight is important because now I am focused and I am going to do things well. I learned my lesson in my loss and I promise you that when I become a two-time Mexican heavyweight champion, I will not take it for granted. “ He said.

Having “Canelo” so close is a great motivation and that’s how Andy Ruiz sees it when he wants to be the Canelo of the heavyweights. “I want to become a heavyweight Canelo, someone disciplined, someone who is focused and wants to conquer and make a legacy in boxing, “he said.

Next May 1, 2021 Andy Ruiz Jr. faces Chris Arreola at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.