Boxing: Andy Ruiz and Tyson Fury meet in Las Vegas and ‘Gypsy King’ meets Eddy Reynoso

TOndy Ruiz and Tyson Fury met this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavyweight fighters showed their good relationship in a meeting that included the coach Jorge Capetillo; in addition to Eddy Reynoso, coach of the former world champion. The fighters were present at a charity event during the afternoon.

Through social networks, the Destroyer shared several photos from Saturday with ‘Gypsy King’. “I had the pleasure of meeting my brother in Christ,” wrote the Mexican American.

Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, is waiting for all the details to be finalized for the fight against Anthony Joshua. While Ruiz continues his preparation for the May 1 lawsuit against Chris Arreola.

In the past Andy has commented that He would like to have a brawl with Tyson although before he must do enough merits to earn that privilege.

After his benefit event, Fury had the opportunity to meet Eddy Reynoso for the first time in his life. Canelo Álvarez’s coach and the Briton had a respectful coexistence.

Even though ‘Gypsy King’ has shown favoritism towards Billy Joe Saunders, with whom he has even trained. However the differences were forgotten over the weekend.