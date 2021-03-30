Boxing: Andy Ruiz and Deontay Wilder, the rivals that Dillian Whyte has in his sights

Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz, among the possible rivals of Dillian Whyte. AP

Dillian Whyte took over the weekend after brutally knock out Alexander Povetkin and proclaimed interim heavyweight champion by the World Boxing Council (WBC). Now The Brit is targeting Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz, with whom he hopes to agree a fight for the second half of the year.

Both the Mexican and the American are the heavyweights who are now looking to relaunch their careers after being stripped of their championships. So that ‘The Body Snatcher ‘will seek to seal a fight against someone to finish raising his hand and become one of the challengers who faces the winner of the duels between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

After defeating Povetkin, the promoter Eddie hearn He had told the Sky Sports Box Office that he was looking to get a fight with Whyte for the summer: “I would like to take him to America and have a great fight.”

Hearn pronounced that have long insisted on a brawl in front of ‘The Bronze Bomber’, same that would mean a whole successful business: “It will be a stadium match, it is a colossal event. We have asked the Deontay Wilder fight for a long, long time”; I added.

Even though, The former WBC monarch has made it clear on several occasions that he is not interested in a duel with Whyte, now the interest will be different with a British scepter involved. However, Ruiz Jr is the other rival on the list, worse everything will depend on his exhibition against Chris Arreola on May 1 and will represent an expected duel between the two and that will expose the great challenger of the completes.

While in case either of these two fights were not sealed, the Daily Mail has placed Trevor Bryan as the most direct opponent, if one of the bigger fish doesn’t end up making the fight against Whyte.