Boxing: Anderson Silva explodes against Dana White and UFC for preventing the fight between GSP and scar de La Hoya

Anderson Silva criticized Dana White for continuing to retain Georges St-Pierre in the UFC. Getty images

After it became known that Dana White and UFC prevented Georges St-Pierre from facing Oscar de La Hoya in a boxing match, multiple criticisms fell on the company. One of the detractors was Anderson Silva, who erupted at the decision of the mixed martial arts company.

“I think it doesn’t make sense, especially since Georges did a lot for the sport, especially for the UFC. Why are you holding the boy? This makes no sense”; mentioned during an interview with MMA Junkie.

GSP, who hasn’t had a cage match since 2017, was in negotiations to face De La Hoya at an event organized by Triller. However, everything fell behind, after Dana White denied the Canadian authorization to get into the ring.

Inclusive, St-Pierre admitted that he regretted not fighting in front of the former champion; since he had always had admiration for the trajectory of Oscar de la Hoya. “You cannot hold a fighter. It is the same if you take the lion in the jungle and put it inside a cage. The lion is going to die. You can not do that. Nobody can do that. This makes no sense. This is terrible, terrible, completely terrible, “added ‘La Araa’.

On the other hand, in the case of the Brazilian, His last fight in the UFC occurred in October 2020, when he was knocked out by Uriah Hall. Since then, he has been released from the company.

The jump from former MMA to the world of boxing has become common in recent years. In fact, Silva has a duel against Julio Csar Chvez Jr. scheduled for June 19.