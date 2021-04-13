Boxing: A special training: Canelo Álvarez teaches his secret in defense to Andy Ruiz

A special training: Canelo and Andy Ruiz get into the ring before their fights

Since the boxer with Mexican descent, Andy Ruiz, announced that he was joining the Canelo TeamA great expectation was raised for him and more after he published a photo in which it was seen that he had notably lost quite a few kilos.

Now in a video posted on Instagram on the Canelo Team account, two videos could be seen. In the first one you can see that the atmosphere in the work group is sensational by recording Andy Ruiz’s son dancing to the rhythm of music like Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

In the second video, both Mexican fighters performed a mini sparring, in which the Canelo teaches ‘Destroyer’ defense techniques to avoid blows.

The next commitment of the Jalisco will be against Billie Joe Saunders on May 8, 2021 at the AT&T Stadium of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. For its part, Andy will face Chris Arreola on April 24, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.