Boxers of Mexico City vs. Morelos, on Saturday

Young prospects want to show off

On Saturday, May 8, at the Emiliano Zapata Municipal Auditorium, in Cuautla, an interesting boxing evening will be presented with fights between fighters from Mexico City and Morelos, so fairly level crashes are expected.

Dionisio Martínez, promoter of the boxing evening, reported that the public will be able to purchase their ticket for $ 150, and there will be twelve bouts, all four rounds, starting at seven at night.

In a lawsuit agreed to at 61 kilos, Mario Axel Yáñez will rival Alejandro de la Rosa de Yautepec; Kevin “Avispa” Cisneros will fight against José “Pipo” Barrera in super fly; Ricardo “Finito” Alfonso will be opposed by Cristian Vázquez, from Cuernavaca, at super bantamweight; Jorge “Japanese” Acevedo versus Jonathan Uribe, in 60 kilos; Jorge “Michoacano” Reyes against Juan Pablo Cruz, from Puente de Ixtla, in bantamweight.

Juan Bustamante Villeda will do the “honors” to Raymundo Rojas, in featherweight; Édgar “Russo” Mendez-Oswaldo Gómez, in super welterweight; Sergio “Peligroso” Rebolledo against Alfredo “Gansito” Macedo, at 115 pounds; Ramsés Ávila will raffle the physical with Jorge Maldonado in welterweight; Estefania Reyes versus Michelle Hernández in pen; and a rival to Danna Ponce is sought in the same division.