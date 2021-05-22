Boxer Melania Sorroche returns to the ring thinking about defending the European title

Manresana Melania Sorroche (30 years old) He will return to the ring on June 12. The last time he did it was on November 30, 2019, when he retained his European bantamweight by beating the Asturian and champion of Spain by KO in the eighth round. Violeta Gonzalez

, and will return to regain feelings for the subsequent defense of the continental belt.

‘Chony’, IBF World number 1, will thus resume his boxing career after a break of more than a year forced by the pandemic on Saturday, June 12, and will do so in his hometown, The Pont de Vilomara (Manresa), where he will face in a combat agreed to six rounds to the French Marina Shakarou (5, 3 KOs / 11, 1 KO / 2).

The poster of the evening

Shakarou, a native of Strasbourg, He is 34 years old and has not fought since 19.12.2020, with three losses in his last four bouts

This fight will serve Melania (16.5 KOs / 2, 2 KOs / 2) in preparation for the imminent defense of the European bantamweight title, which Melania will perform before the official candidate, also French, Elodie Bouchlaka.

The evening will take place at the Pont de Vilomara Football Camp (Passeig de la Pau) from 7:00 p.m., with limited capacity.