Boxer Lee Noble dies after seven years of fighting cancer

The British boxer Lee Noble passed away this Sunday, at the age of 33, after seven fighting Cancer. After suffering years ago a leukemia, had a terminal brain tumor for two.

Lee Noble always approached his illness with great poise. He used social networks to tell his day to day and his story of self-improvement had a great impact in the world of boxing. In fact, Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) sent him the belt with which the world champions are awarded in recognition of their bravery and courage.

In October 2014, Noble was diagnosed with leukemia after a fight. He went to the hospital after him for some pain and tests revealed the disease. He had to stop boxing, but his tough health did not end after that setback. In 2019 he was diagnosed a terminal brain tumor and seven months ago Noble stopped receiving treatment.

Boxers, promoters and many levels involved in the world of boxing have in recent hours conveyed their condolences for the death of Noble. He played the most important fight of his career in December 2019, when he was defeated by Billy Joe Saunders.