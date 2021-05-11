Boxer Félix Verdejo pleaded not guilty to the murder of Keishla Rodríguez: he will remain in prison



Puerto Rico demands justice for the death of Keishla and her unborn child.

Photo: Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

New chapter in the dark story involving Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo, who was arrested for and charged with kidnapping, robbery and murder by the FBI just over a week ago. Verdejo appeared virtually before federal magistrate Camille Vélez Rivé and He pleaded not guilty to the accusations made against him involving the death of Keishla Rodríguez.

Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez pleaded not guilty to federal charges linking him to the killing of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz in a case that has shaken the island. By @Nicolemarie_A https://t.co/ZdnWon2EQE – NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) May 11, 2021

The boxer’s defense did not present arguments during the bail hearing. As a result, the situation did not change at all: Prosecutor Jonathan Gottfried requested that he remain in detention until the trial against him for representing a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Eliz Marie Santiago, wife of the Puerto Rican fighter, was questioned twice. It was reported that he knew the relationship was the marriage that Verdejo had with Keishla Rodríguez, a murdered woman, but no further details of said interrogation were released.

A long trial is coming. At his first hearing, Félix Verdejo pleaded not guilty to the murder of Keishla Rodríguez, and to all the charges for which he is accused. https://t.co/Be0kgQGk6h – Izquierdazo Boxing (@IzquierdazoBox) May 11, 2021

Let us remember that the complaint filed by the FBI accuses Félix Verdejo of hitting his victim in the face, Keishla Rodríguez and de injecting you with a substance that has not been identified with a syringe that was bought in a public accommodation.

Then he tied his hands and feet, as well as a heavy stone to his body before throwing it off a bridge last Thursday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. According to the complaint, Verdejo stayed on the bridge and shot him. After the first hearing of the ‘Diamante’, the turn will be of his possible accomplice: Luis Cadiz-Martínez. It will be this Thursday, May 13.