Boxer disqualified for trying to emulate Tyson with Holyfield

During the third round, Baalla, 22, brought his open mouth close to New Zealander David Nyika’s left ear while holding him with his arms, but unlike Holyfield, Nyika managed to dodge the Moroccan’s bite.

The Sri Lankan referee and the five judges did not notice anything during the match, which the New Zealander won by unanimous decision. Only later did the organizers report the illegal action. “(Balla) had the clear intention of biting his opponent’s ear or face in the third round,” the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) said in a statement. The Moroccan boxer was “disqualified for his intolerable action.”

Later, Nyika relativized the incident in a post on Instagram. “Out of the heat of battle, the best can come out, but also the worst in people. That is part of the sport,” he wrote. “I have respect for my opponent and I can understand the frustration he felt. Please don’t contact him if you don’t have anything good to say,” he added.