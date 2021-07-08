BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

in Fight

Cuban bantamweight prospect Joahnys Argilagos will be returning to the ring this Friday, July 9, 2021, from the Airport Hilton in Miami, FLorida. “The Little Giant” won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and has a record of (6-0, 3 KOs) as a professional. His next fight will be his first of 8 rounds and he will be facing Juan Pablo Meza (4-1, 1 KO).

The event, titled “GOT TALENT XIII,” is promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions and will be broadcast live on PPV for $ 4.99 via the following link:
https://www.stellartickets.com/o/mandr-boxing-promotions-inc/events/got-talent-xiii-july-92021-stream-live-tv-with-stellar-499

In an interview with BoxeoMundial, Joahnys Argilagos told us about his beginnings in boxing, his outstanding career as an amateur in Cuba, and his future.

