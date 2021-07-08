BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

If this business were culinary, boxing would be a plate full of exotic spices. One of those that both make it a delicacy and ruin it with an unbearable flavor. The metaphor finds foundation if we use as an example the three themes of this video and the ‘two half titles’ as part of a story ‘without above and without below’.

(00:49) The aspirations against the logic of a Leo Santa Cruz, who seems to forget his last fight and that brutal KO that almost removed him from boxing

(06:03) Or the extreme of the absurd insistence on putting Ryan Garcia face to face with Gervonta Davis, forgetting that his boxing career “hasn’t even started.”

(11:06) And the anachronistic recycling of Andre Berto, who has fought four times in the last six years, to be the rival of Yordenis Ugás in another half-title fight.